First Published: 7:05 AM PDT, July 11, 2021

The glitzy and convenient minivan is the brainchild of two stylists, Sahar and Yasmeen.

This Glitter bus brakes for beauty. The glitzy minivan is a portable beauty salon that travels the West Bank.

It's the brainchild of two stylists, Sahar and Yasmeen.

Demand for their services was heavy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. 

But when people weren’t able to visit the salon because of lockdown restrictions and delays in checkpoints, the pair decided to bring the salon to them.

And thus, their traveling beauty parlor was born. 

Adorned with a picture of beauty icon Marilyn Monroe and bearing the slogan “Beauty on the Way,” the pink and black Glitter van serves brides and other clients.

It’s proved especially helpful for people who want to look good but don’t have much time.

Business is good, and the founders want to expand the concept. They hope that someday soon, there may be a whole fleet of Glitter vans.

