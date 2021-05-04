Caring Husband Takes Beauty Class to Help Wife Struggling With Vision

A caring husband in Canada showed up to a beauty school to see if he could learn a thing or two, but it wasn’t for himself. The man, who did not want to be identified, showed up to Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Alberta to ask if they had any classes he could take to help his wife who is struggling to do her hair and makeup herself, CityNews Winnipeg reported.

The school’s director, Carrie Hannah, asked the man if he could do the class right then and there. He said yes.

Hannah then gave him a lesson on curling hair and putting on mascara. Hannah posted to the company’s page about the encounter in a post that’s been shared more than 100,000 times.

“He started to explain that his wife was struggling with her vision right now, and was struggling to curl her own hair and was burning herself. He really wanted to help her,” Hannah told CityNews Winnipeg. “He genuinely cared. He knows his wife always cared about her appearance, and he wanted to help her.”

Hannah told the news station it was one of the most rewarding days of her 31 years as an instructor. She said the man learned quickly and even got his own hair trimmed before he left.

“He just genuinely warmed everyone’s hearts and just really feel good. We really needed some cheering up, and he sure did it,” she added.

