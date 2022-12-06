A 'How About Me?' Comment on a Sheriff’s 'Most Wanted' Post Led Police to a Man With Warrants for His Arrest
When a sheriff’s office posted its “most wanted” list on Facebook, a man commented “how about me?” which led to his arrest.
A Georgia County Sheriff’s Facebook post helped them locate a person with warrants out for their arrest.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its November 'most wanted' list on Nov. 28 and a man commented under the post “How about me?”
The sheriff’s office responded to the comment saying, "you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way."
The office later posted an update on Dec. 1, after they apprehended the commenter.
“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the post reads. “Special thanks to our Fugitive Unit for being active and efficiently apprehending Mr. Spaulding who has 2 warrants for Felony Violation of Probation.”
Jail records confirm the commenter, Christopher Spaulding, was booked in the Rockdale County Jail on Dec. 2 on felony probation violation charges.
