An off-duty Florida deputy died Saturday after cops say he was accidentally shot by his roommate, a fellow off-duty officer, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Off-duty Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was shot dead early Saturday morning by fellow off-duty Deputy Andrew Lawson, according to Newsweek.

The two roommates and friends were taking a break from playing video games when the sheriff said Lawson “jokingly pointed” a handgun at Walsh, believing that the weapon was unloaded, and pulled the trigger, firing one fatal bullet at Deputy Walsh, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cops say Lawson called 911, distraught and told them he had accidentally killed his roommate.

The news was confirmed Sunday in a Facebook video on the Brevard County Sheriff's Office by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

In the video, Ivey said it was "one of the toughest days in my career because this afternoon I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies, who I love so much, as the result of the reckless actions of another one of our deputies who I also love,” as he explained what happened between the two off-duty officers.

“Austin and Andrew were the best of friends and Andrew is completely devastated over what happened,” he added. “Even with that, there's no excuse for this tragic avoidable death."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for comment and has not heard back.

Following an investigation, Lawson was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

He has not yet entered a plea and a court record did not list any legal representation for Lawson.

Lawson is currently being held without bond inside the Brevard County jail.

“Andrew is a great kid who sadly make a horrible and irresponsible decision that has forever impacted the lives of so many,” Ivey said in his video.

