A Look Back at Some of Cloris Leachman’s Hilarious Appearances on Inside Edition

Inside Edition was fortunate to have had a long relationship with legendary actress Cloris Leachman, who died Wednesday at the age of 94. We were there in 2007 with Leachman at Gleeson's Gym, where at age 81 she had something to prove.

She playfully challenged Mel Brooks to a fight after he said he would not be casting her again for the Broadway version of his 1974 hit, Young Frankenstein, in which Leachman played Frau Blücher.

The next year, at the age of 82, she took the dance floor as the oldest contestant ever on “Dancing with the Stars.” Leachman spoke to Inside Edition backstage.

We’ll never forget her reviewing the steamy movie “50 Shades of Grey.” She snuck a camera into the theater to capture her priceless reactions. And she always kept our viewers laughing.

Before winning an Oscar for “The Last Picture Show” and achieving fame on “Mary Tyler Moore,” Leachman was a beauty queen. In 1946, she made it to the top 16 in the Miss America Pageant.

During her decades-long career, Leachman also won eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

