A federal prison inmate has been sentenced to 28 additional years behind bars for murdering a fellow inmate.

Jason Kechego, 41, was serving his time for possessing a stolen firearm in the Milan Correctional Facility in Michigan, when he and two other inmates murdered fellow prisoner Christian Maire on Jan. 2, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kechego and the participating inmates allegedly kicked and stomped on Maire's head then stabbed him 28 times before throwing him down a flight of stairs, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Maire died due to the blunt force trauma to his head and the multiple stab wounds, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Maire was serving 40 years in prison due to his involvement in a child pornography ring, which included luring young girls to a video chat site then sexually exploiting them and recording them without their consent, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Over 450,000 child pornography videos were found on the devices from Maire and others involved, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Kechego was serving his 10 years in prison for possession of a stolen firearm when the incident occurred. The additional 28 years for the second-degree murder conviction will run consecutively with the time he is currently serving, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

“We are committed to protecting the public, prisoners, and correctional staff from dangerous people like Jason Kechego," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

"This lengthy additional sentence will not only keep him off the streets for decades, but also sends a message that we will hold individuals accountable for the crimes they commit both inside and outside of prison walls."

