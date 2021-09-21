A mountain goat was able to fend off a grizzly bear attack with its sharp horns.

According to Parks Canada, a recent forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, seemingly after its razor-like horns punctured her neck and armpits.

The bear’s body was found on September 4 by a hiker, and the carcass was airlifted out that day in an effort not to attract additional predators, according to Newsbreak.

“When grizzly bears attack, they tend to focus on the head, the back of the neck and the shoulders of the prey. This attack usually comes from above,” said David Laskin, a Parks Canada wildlife ecologist with the Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay field unit.

“The defensive response of a mountain goat would be to protect itself using its sharp horns.”

Laskin said that there have been some cases of mountain goats causing the death of grizzlies, but he has not come across anything like this situation.

“This has definitely been interesting – and a reminder that nature is full of surprises.” he said.

