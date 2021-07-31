Woman Arrested After Coming Within 15 Feet of Mama Grizzly Bear, Cubs at Yellowstone National Park: Officials
The terrifying moment caught on camera showed a woman, later identified allegedly as Samantha Dehring, standing just 15-feet away from a mother grizzly bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, according to authorities.
An Illinois woman was arrested for getting too close to a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park, authorities said.
Visitors must stay 400 feet away from the wild bears in the national park.
Investigators said witnesses told them that they warned the woman to get back, but she only backed up after the mother grizzly charged her.
A tip from someone who said they saw a video connected to the incident with Dehring's name tagged led investigators to get a warrant to search her social media posts, according to CBS2 Chicago.
Dehring was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits.
She is scheduled to appear in federal court in Mammoth, Wyoming, on Aug. 26. She has not yet entered a plea.
A hiker was injured by a grizzly bear in the park two weeks after the incident involving Dehring, KTVQ reported.
