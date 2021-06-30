Princess Diana would have been 60 this year. The People’s Princess was renowned for her compassion, which she spread all around the world.

As Britain prepares to honor her with a statue unveiling, Brits say they can only dream of the impact she would have had on the world had she not died in 1997.

“She was and will always be a treasure to us all. If anything, we miss her,” Paul Ramushu said. “I can't even imagine what it would've been like if she was around now, the way she would've helped the world. She will always be missed.”

"She was for the people, and if she was still alive now, she would've done good for the world,” vloggers and brothers Isaac and Zach Rasa added. "She would've done good for the world. And she would've been a voice for the people."

The Diana statue was commissioned in 2017 by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

It will be erected outside Kensington Palace, where Prince William lives with his family, on July 1. A tribute to a woman whose enduring legacy still fills people with pride and joy.

