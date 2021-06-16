Warning: if you don’t like spiders, you might want to click away now. But if you’re still with us, check out this spider swarm — yes, spider swarm — in Australia.

Thousands upon thousands of the eight-legged friends descended upon the state of Victoria, in the southeastern part of the country. The arachnids appeared after heavy rains hit the area, causing them to move from the saturated ground.

The spiders spun protective webs that covered fields, signs, trees, you name it, creating a veritable spider land.

Even better, the creepy crawlers aren’t the only unexpected swarm in Australia. Earlier this year, hordes of mice paraded through farms in rural parts of the country.

And according to one farmer, the rodents keep him up at night. “I don't sleep because I'm paranoid, you know, you can hear them in your walls and your roof.”

So take your pick, spiders or mice. Or just put that Australian vacation on hold for a few months until the spider swarms dissipate.

Related Stories