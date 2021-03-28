Thousands of Spiders Swarm Australian Farm in Bid to Escape Rising Flood Waters

It’s those two little words you never want to hear: spider swarm.

Thousands upon thousands of spiders took up residence on a farm in New South Wales, Australia.

They were everywhere hoping to escape rising flood waters.

The eastern part of Australia has been swamped with extreme weather, causing rivers to flood.

That’s caused people and other living things to evacuate.

Spiders aren’t the only creatures swarming in Australia. Thousands of mice have been stampeding around the same area.

Fortunately, at least the spiders won’t be sticking around forever, according to David Bock, an environmental scientist with the Australian Museum. “With the water going up, the spiders are all rushing to dry land and somewhere to survive as the water goes down, the spiders are gonna leave as well,” he said.

