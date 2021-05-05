A Train Overpass in Mexico City Collapses on a Busy Street | Inside Edition

A Train Overpass in Mexico City Collapses on a Busy Street

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:42 AM PDT, May 5, 2021

The accident left at least 20 people dead and 79 injured.

A train overpass elevated about 16 feet in the air collapsed on a busy street in Mexico City. The accident resulted in at least 20 deaths and 79 people injured. After the metro accident, emergency crews searched for survivors well into the night.

Nicknamed ‘The Golden Line,’ Line 12 is less than ten years old, making it the newest addition to the Mexico City public transportation system. Line 12 is a mixture of underground subways and overpasses. 

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says Line 12 will remain closed until a structural survey is taken and an outside company investigates the cause of the accident. 

Tags:

