A Train Overpass in Mexico City Collapses on a Busy Street
The accident left at least 20 people dead and 79 injured.
A train overpass elevated about 16 feet in the air collapsed on a busy street in Mexico City. The accident resulted in at least 20 deaths and 79 people injured. After the metro accident, emergency crews searched for survivors well into the night.
Nicknamed ‘The Golden Line,’ Line 12 is less than ten years old, making it the newest addition to the Mexico City public transportation system. Line 12 is a mixture of underground subways and overpasses.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says Line 12 will remain closed until a structural survey is taken and an outside company investigates the cause of the accident.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Brother of James Chadwell, Man Being Investigated in Connection With Delphi Murders, Says He Is 'Evil'Crime
The Hidden 1918 'Spanish Flu' Pandemic: How a Deadly Disease Altered History and the Lives of MillionsThe Issue
Colorado Police Found Mummified Body Believed to Be Controversial Religious Leader Amy Carlson, 7 ArrestedCrime
Is the High-Priced and Rare Bourbon You Are Buying Actually Counterfeit? Inside Edition InvestigatesInvestigative
Where Is My Tax Return? IRS Playing Catch Up As Americans Eagerly Wait for Their Tax RefundNews