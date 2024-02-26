Active Duty Airman Dies After Self-Immolating Outside Israeli Embassy to Protest War in Gaza

News
Aaron Bushnel
Twitch
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:01 PM PST, February 26, 2024

Aaron Bushnell, 25, says in a video he livestreamed from outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. that he will "no longer be complicit in genocide" before setting himself on fire.

The man who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C. to protest the U.S. armed forces' cooperation with Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza died on Sunday night as a result of his injuries.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, an active member of the U.S. Air Force from Austin, Texas, arrived at the embassy around 1 p.m. on Sunday and proceeded to start a livestream on the social networking app Twitch.

That video has since been removed from the platform but Inside Edition Digital was able to watch in part before it was take down.

"I'm about to engage in an extreme act of protest," Bushnell declares at one point in the video. "But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all."

Bushnell also says he will "no longer be complicit in genocide" at one point in the video.

Soon after saying those words, he opens a metal bottle and pours a clear liquid substance all over his body. Bushnell then lights himself in fire and begins to scream: "Free Palestine" in the video.

Authorities were nearby and rushed to put out the flames The video shows that they managed to do this in about a minute, but it was too late.

Bushnell died later that day.

When asked for comment, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson would only say that the incident on Sunday did involve "an active duty airman."

 

Related Stories

Stock Traders May Have Known Hamas Attack on Israel Was Coming: Study
A California Jewish Man Dies After Israel-Hamas War Protest
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering
Protesters Calling for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Shut Down Los Angeles Freeway Politics

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime