American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War Efforts

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:21 AM PDT, October 14, 2023

Lili Dagan and Guy Starr are spending a gap year between high school and college in Tel Aviv and were in the city when Hamas launched its attacks.

A number of Americans are making the decision to remain in Israel amid the ongoing conflict and attacks in the region.

Lili Dagan and Guy Starr are spending a gap year between high school and college in Tel Aviv and were in the city when Hamas launched its attacks.

They say they never even contemplated coming home, though they do admit that they would be lying if they said they weren't scared

The two are now volunteering by stuffing boxes of food for Israeli soldiers.

They also showed Inside Edition the staircase where they and the 45 other people living in their building took shelter as rockets were fired on Tel Aviv last weekend.

"I don't know a life without Israel," Lili tells Inside Edition. "And I don't feel comfortable with myself just sitting there and letting things happen."

