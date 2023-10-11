Inspiring stories of heroism are now emerging from the brutal conflict in the Middle East.

Among them is the story of a 25-year-old woman who is being credited with protecting her community as terrorists moved in and saving the lives of many.

Inbar Lieberman, like most Israeli citizens her age, is a former member of the army.

When she realized her kibbutz was coming under attack, she broke open the armory and handed out weapons, and killed two dozen terrorists in a four-hour gun battle.

Video shows the moment the cavalry came to the rescue. A full contingent of Israeli troops arrived and took out the rest of the invading terrorists.

The kibbutz is in a dangerous location, just 500 yards from the border of the Gaza Strip. Lieberman is head of security at the kibbutz.

The mayor of Tel Aviv is calling her a "heroine," saying: "Thanks to her, dozens of lives were saved."

President Biden has pledged that the U.S. will make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself. Last night the first American plane carrying military weapons and equipment landed in southern Israel.