Aaron Rodgers will no longer appear on a popular ESPN show in the wake of comments he made about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday that he will not have Rodgers join his eponymous talk show as a guest for the remainder of the NFL season.

The NFL star, who has had plenty of time on his hands after suffering a season-ending injury just minutes into his first game as a New York Jet, appeared to suggest last week that Kimmel's name would appear on a list of associates of convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein as part of the recently unsealed batch of documents from a civil case that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed against Epstein accomplice and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that [list] doesn't come out," said Rodgers while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" the day before the first batch of documents were unsealed in the case. “I'll tell you what. If that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel's name did not appear once in the documents released last week, and there is no list of known Epstein accomplices that was ever even filed in the civil suit.

Kimmel addressed Rodgers' claim on Twitter, saying it was false and writing: "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

The late-night host also addressed Rodgers' remarks when he returned to work this week, and ended his comments by suggesting the quarterback apologize.

"When I do get something wrong — which happens on rare occasions — I apologize," said Kimmel in is monologue. "Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do. Which is what a decent person would do, but I bet he won't."

Kimmel then said if Rodgers did this he would "accept his apology and move on."

Rodgers responded on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying: "I don't give a s*** what he says."

He went on to say that the show's producer Mike Foss should never have offered up an apology.

The feud between the two began during the COVID pandemic, when Kimmel took aim at Rodgers when he tested positive for COVID months after saying he had been "immunized."

"The only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you're in close proximity with other people is letting them think you're vaccinated when you're not," said Kimmel at the time. "It's basically the COVID equivalent of the condom fell off."

Kimmel also seemed to take aim at Rodgers in his monologue on Tuesday, while discussing the recent wave of respiratory viruses.

"Doctors are urging Americans to ask your medical professional or whichever NFL quarterback you trust for preventative advice," said Kimmel.

"The Pat McAfee Show" airs on ESPN and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" runs on ABC, both of which are owned by Disney.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment.