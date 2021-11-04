Some of NFL star Aaron Rodgers’ disappointed fans are turning their wrath on his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, whom they blame for steering him away from COVID-19 vaccines.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who just tested positive for COVID-19, will miss this big game this weekend against rival Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Woodley is a big believer in natural remedies.

“If you're feeling sick, eat raw garlic. I had some this morning,” she said in an interview. She once also said she eats clay to rid her body of toxic metals.

Rodgers also finds himself under fire by some sports reporters after being accused of lying about being vaccinated.

In August, Rodgers said, “I’ve been immunized. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I'm not gonna judge those guys.”

It may have sounded like he was referring to being immunized with the vaccine, but published reports say he was never vaccinated. It's also been said Rodgers has been taking a "homeopathic treatment" prescribed by his doctor that he believed would protect him from COVID-19.

Virologist Dr. William Schaffner is skeptical of the so-called treatment.

“I know of no data, rigorous scientific data, that a homeopathic treatment would prevent or in some way ameliorate COVID infection,” Schaffner said.

It’s believed that Woodley is vaccinated, because she's currently filming a movie for Showtime that has a mandatory vaccination policy.

