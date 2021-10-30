Ice Cube will no longer be part of Sony’s forthcoming movie “Oh Hell No” because he is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy, which was scheduled to begin filming in Hawaii in the winter, also stars Jack Black. Black, along with Matt Tolmach, are producers on the project.

“Producers on 'Oh Hell No' made the request that cast on the project would need to be vaccinated,” The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Ice Cube was set to make $9 million on the film. Now, Sony is trying to find his replacement. So far, Sony, Ice Cube, Jack Black and Matt Tolmach have not commented on the situation.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that this is the second project the rapper has left in the past few months. He was set to co-star in a boxing movie called “Flint Strong” but is no longer involved. There are no details about the exit or if it has to do with vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, Cube has promoted wearing masks on multiple occasions. He donated masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma in August.

In addition, he also promoted a “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” t-shirt, where he was wearing a mask. Proceeds for those sales benefitted frontline health workers.

Related Stories