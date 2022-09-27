A Texas couple woke up to find an abandoned baby girl in their outdoor shed.

Surveillance video shows Katharine and John McClain’s dog, Archie, barking loudly in the yard about an hour outside Houston. When John went to investigate, he made the startling discovery and yelled to his wife to call 911.

“When I opened the door up, the baby was lying on the floor, right by a motorcycle. She didn't cry, she just sort of looked up, smiling at me,” John said.

Katharine walked over to the shed while she was on the phone with police. She took the 9-month-old child in her arms, wrapping her in a towel as they waited for first responders.

“I picked her up and cradled her to me, and she went right to sleep,” Katharine said.

The little girl was taken to a Houston hospital by ambulance.

The homeowners say they were stunned by the discovery.

“She had bruises all over, all over her body pretty much. She looked so tired,” Katharine said.

Doctors determined the child also had a broken leg.

Cops say the child's father has been charged with abandoning his baby. The McClains say the father also tried to steal their car in his underwear. Their surveillance cameras also caught an image of the father and daughter before she was found.

They say they're just glad Archie the schnauzer raised the alarm.

“It might have been hours before we went out there, then she would have been in that hot shed all day,” Katharine said.

