Swedish music icons ABBA have teased they are releasing new music for the first time in nearly 40 years. They shared the information on a website which went live this week.

The website, called “ABBA Voyage," asks fans to register interest in a new project, which goes live Sept. 2.

Speculation is that they will announce their first new studio album since 1981. Some think they may also announce a world tour.

In 2018, the group, Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, confirmed they are working on new music and promised new songs that year but never released them.

The group’s greatest hits compilation, “ABBA Gold,” has sold 30 million albums, according to the BBC.

The group formed in 1972 and two years later won the popular Eurovision song contest, where they were became one of the most successful bands of the decades thanks to their disco and pop cross over appeal.

The band sold almost 400 million singles and albums around the world, according to the BBC.

The musical and film “Mama Mia!” is based on the music of the group.

