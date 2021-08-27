ABBA Teases 1st New Music in Nearly 40 Years and Potential Tour | Inside Edition

ABBA Teases 1st New Music in Nearly 40 Years and Potential Tour

Entertainment
ABBA
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:52 PM PDT, August 27, 2021

Potential new music could also bring on the long-awaited "hologram tour" that Abba teased back in 2016.

Swedish music icons ABBA have teased they are releasing new music for the first time in nearly 40 years. They shared the information on a website which went live this week.

The website, called “ABBA Voyage," asks fans to register interest in a new project, which goes live Sept. 2.

Speculation is that they will announce their first new studio album since 1981. Some think they may also announce a world tour.

In 2018, the group, Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, confirmed they are working on new music and promised new songs that year but never released them.

The group’s greatest hits compilation, “ABBA Gold,” has sold 30 million albums, according to the BBC.

The group formed in 1972 and two years later won the popular Eurovision song contest, where they were became one of the most successful bands of the decades thanks to their disco and pop cross over appeal. 

The band sold almost 400 million singles and albums around the world, according to the BBC.

The musical and film “Mama Mia!” is based on the music of the group.

Related Stories

So You Want to Be a Rockstar? Here Is What to Expect
U2 Donates $1.5M to Live Music Industry as It Struggles During Coronavirus Pandemic
Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer and Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 80
The Man Who Helped The Notorious B.I.G. Rise to Fame Shares Rapper's True StoryEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest