U2 Donates $1.5M to Live Music Industry as It Struggles During Coronavirus Pandemic

Irish rock icons U2 have a long history of doing good and putting their money where they mouth is. Now the “Beautiful Day” musicians are helping their colleagues by donating $1.5 million to the live music industry as it suffers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concert tours and live music performances have for the most part shut down since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year. The concert industry has been ravaged by the pandemic and has been soliciting help, as many venues fear they will not be able to reopen, while many who work for touring artists are out of jobs.

More than $200,000 of U2's $1.5 donation will go to help those in the business in their country hurt by COVID-19 shutdowns.

The news comes after they donated €100 million ($118 million) to Irish COVID-19 relief efforts in April.

The “Walk On” rockers have kept busy this summer. Earlier this month they launched their own SiriusXM channel, U2 X Radio, and are thought to be working on new music.

