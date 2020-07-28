Dr. Fauci Pushes Back on Trump's Claim That He 'Misled' Public

Dr. Anthony Fauci is standing up for himself after President Donald Trump launched a late night attack on his integrity. "Dr. Fauci has misled the American public on many issues," Trump tweeted.

When asked about the tweet on "Good Morning America," Fauci took the high road.

"I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances," Fauci said.

Trump also retweeted a video of a doctor claiming hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19. The video was since removed by Twitter for spreading false information about the virus. The FDA has declared the drug "ineffective" in treating coronavirus.

According to The New York Times, Trump's comments were spurred by Fauci's "turn in the limelight," when he made the first pitch at last week's opening Washington Nationals game.

The pitch may not have made it past home plate, but Fauci now has his own baseball card that has become the fastest-selling baseball card ever.

RELATED STORIES

Dr. Fauci ‘Doesn’t Want Anyone to Catch Anything’ with Dud 1st Pitch Throw, Twitter Jokes

Is the White House Trying to Silence Dr. Fauci by Barring Him From TV Interviews?

Dr. Fauci Warns Anti-Vaxxers Could Threaten COVID-19 Vaccine Herd Immunity