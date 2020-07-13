Is the White House Trying to Silence Dr. Fauci by Barring Him From TV Interviews?

The White House has reportedly launched an all-out campaign to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci. Behind the scenes, Trump officials are even privately referring to him as "Dr. Gloom and Doom," according to reports.

Some inside the administration are treating him like a political rival, and released what they say is a list of questionable statements by Fauci, CBS reported.

The nation's top infectious disease expert hasn't briefed President Trump in two months.

The White House is also reportedly blocking him from doing any more high-profile TV interviews. Margaret Brennan of CBS News' "Face the Nation" said that they had not been able to get interview requests for Fauci approved by the Trump administration for the last three months. Fauci was booked to appear on CNN and "Meet the Press" this weekend, but those interviews were cancelled.

Trump, who wore a face mask in public this weekend for the first time, appeared to take a swipe at Fauci by retweeting a controversial remark by former game show host Chuck Woolery. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors," Woolery tweeted.

The reported anti-Fauci campaign comes as a new poll shows that 67% trust Fauci for facts about the coronavirus, compared to 26% for the president.

White Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shot down reports of a feud on Monday.

"The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth." McEnany said.

