The Motion Picture Academy's 51-member board of governors is meeting Wednesday in an emergency session to discuss the incident that occurred Sunday at the Oscars, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.



A number of the board members will gather at the Academy's headquarters in Los Angeles, but most are expected to attend the meeting via Zoom. Actors Laura Dern, Rita Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg and director Steven Spielberg are all Academy governors.



Earlier Wednesday, the Academy denounced Smith in a letter to its nearly 10,000 members.

“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night,” the letter said.

A decision on the “appropriate action” for Smith is expected to take a “few weeks” following an “official process” in accordance with the Academy’s standards of conduct and California law, the letter continued.

Meanwhile, Will Smith was spotted out and about Wednesday as he drove around in a sports car. Police were called to his house after a drone was spotted hovering overhead.

Chris Rock was spotted in public for the first time since the incident in Boston, where he’s performing 12 sold-out shows at the Wilbur Theater over the next six nights.

Since the Oscars, demand for the tickets for Rock's tour has skyrocketed. Last week they were selling for $46, and now they're being resold for $1,000 and higher.

Related Stories