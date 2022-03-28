Will Smith’s on-stage altercation with Chris Rock is dominating the post-Oscars news cycle, but there were a number of other history-making moments that you may have missed.

Here are a few of them:

1. CODA wins best picture

The coming-of-age family drama about a hearing child and her deaf family was celebrated by the audience with a visual applause—waving one's hands instead of clapping.

The film was distributed by Apple TV+ after its premiere at Sundance, making it the first time a streaming platform won Best Picture.

Later, Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor ever to win an Oscar. He was also celebrated by a sea of waving hands for his award as Best Supporting Actor.

"I cannot believe I'm here. Thank you so much to all the members of The Academy for recognizing my work," Kotsur said.

2. Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history

DeBose was named Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.

"You see a openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate," DeBose said.

Exactly 60 years ago, Rita Moreno also took the Best Supporting Actress award for playing Anita in the original film, making her the first Latina to win an Oscar.

3. Beyonce celebrates her first ever Oscar nomination

Beyonce performed her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from the biographical drama film "King Richard" at the same Compton tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams became legends. Her 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also performed alongside her mom.

The performance featured an ensemble of dancers and an orchestra, who were all dressed in tennis ball-colored attire.

Oscar ratings rebounded from last year's record low ratings, though at 15.36 million viewers, it was still the second least watched Oscars ever.

