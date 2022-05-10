Accuser Shares Graphic Testimony in Mario Batali Sexual Misconduct Trial
Batali has pleaded not guilty.
Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali listened intently in court Monday as a young woman testified that he assaulted her at a Boston bar in 2017.
The accuser is Natali Tene, and although her face was not shown in court, she is known to be a 32-year-old consultant who went public with her accusations at the height of the #MeToo movement.
“While this was happening, his hands were in sensitive areas, touching me, touching my body,” Tene said.
Batali co-hosted the now-canceled ABC daytime show “The Chew.”
In court, he watched as the assistant district attorney played a slideshow of 10 selfies Batali and his accuser posed for the night the alleged incident took place.
“Mario Batali is grabbing my face, kissing me on the side of the face. His other hand that can’t be seen is touching my body in sensitive areas,” Tene said.
The testimony got graphic.
“His right hand is all over my breast, all over my rear end, in between my legs, grabbing me in a way that — I've never been touched before like that, like squeezing in between my legs. It was just a lot,” Tene said.
