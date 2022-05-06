Amber Heard’s raw and emotional testimony was at times painful to watch as she told story after story of disturbing abuse she says she suffered during her marriage to Johnny Depp, who is suing Heard for defamation.

Now Depp’s spokesperson is hitting back, calling Heard’s testimony “the performance of a lifetime.”



Heard testified that Johnny Depp was prone to jealousy and violent outbursts while they were married.



“I thought, ‘This is how I die. He’s going to kill me now,’” Heard said, recounting one alleged incident.

“I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream, and I couldn't scream. I was suffocating in this pillow top with him holding me down, punching me,” Heard continued.

Heard accused Depp of brutally sexually assaulting her.

Now Depp's spokesperson has released a bombshell statement, saying, “The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

Heard’s team clapped back with its own statement: “Perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct."

Heard also testified that Depp headbutted her in 2015 on the day she appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”



“I got worried that I wouldn’t be able to hide the bruising … I remember my lip was still bleeding and swollen, so we did this really thick, super heavy, matte red lipstick,” Heard said.

Throughout her testimony, Heard made eye contact with the three-woman, four-man jury.

“Her testimony, as you said, has been very emotional. I think the jurors are likely feeling sympathetic to her," jury consultant Rachel Colangelo told Inside Edition.



Depp's team is promising to highlight inconsistencies in Heard’s claims when they cross examine her.

“We can expect it to be intense, fiery and contentious on cross examination. I expect Camille Vasquez to really try to hold Amber’s feet to the fire to point out inconsistencies in her story and to confront her with evidence that may contradict what she’s told this jury on direct examination,” Court TV correspondent Chanley Painter said.

But Depp’s lawyers have to be careful.

“A direct attack, an aggressive line of questioning is likely not going to go well for Johnny Depp’s team,” Colangelo said.



Court proceedings are now on a weeklong break, because the judge had a prior commitment.

