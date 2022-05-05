Amber Heard returned to the witness stand Thursday with more riveting testimony about her life with ex-husband Johnny Depp in Depp’s defamation case against her.



“Johnny proposed in front of our families in this big surprise. He surprised me, got down on one knee. I cried and hugged my mother and hugged his mother. And he gave me this enormous diamond ring,” Heard said.



“I looked into his eyes, and I saw my future, hope, blind hope, so in love,” she tearfully continued.

But she testified that at their engagement party, Depp disappeared for several hours with Heard’s father.



“I was there. I watched it. My dad, at the time, was addicted to the same thing Johnny was,” Heard said.

Heard testified that she wanted to sign a prenuptial agreement to show everyone she was not after Depp's fortune. But it was Depp who refused.

“Johnny said he would tear it up. He said, ‘If you ever brought one up to me or if I ever saw one, got my hands on it, I’d tear it up. Only way out of this is death,’” Heard said.



Heard also testified that there was a time when Depp briefly got sober.



“Our life was peaceful for a minute. It went back to being wonderful,” Heard said.

But she said he fell off the wagon in London, where he was making a movie.



“When he came home, they had to carry him home,” Heard said. An attorney makes an objection for hearsay.

“Did you see them carry him?” the judge asks Heard.



“I watched it. I was shocked that he could do it. One of the security guards carried Johnny like a baby,” Heard said.



Heard also portrayed Depp as being consumed with jealousy. Following the Met Gala in 2015, they had a physical blowup in their New York hotel.

“Johnny starts asking me about this woman. He thought I was looking at this woman in a sexual way. And at some point, he just whacks me in the face. I think that was the first time I was like, is this a broken nose?” Heard said.

And Heard says Depp was in a rage when she won an acting job with actor James Franco.



“He hated — hated — James Franco and was already accusing me, kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past,” Heard said.



Heard said Depp attacked her on a private plane after discovering her role in the movie involved filming an intimate scene with James Franco.



“He just kicked me in the back. No one said anything, no one did anything,” Heard said.

In court, audio from the flight was played. Depp had locked himself in the bathroom.



“Started howling like an animal and passed out in the bathroom with the door locked,” Heard said. “It felt like nothing I could do would change the sobriety patterns. It felt like nothing I could do would stand up for him. And nothing I did made him stop hitting me.”



Depp is seeking $50 million in damages, claiming Heard's claims of abuse are false and they ruined his career.

