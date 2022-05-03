Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Accountant Testifies Depp Lost About $40 Million Due to Heard's 2018 Op-Ed

This week, a nurse who treated both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard testified in Depp's defamation trial against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

She testified about photos Heard sent her, saying there appeared to be “coloration” on Heard’s face, but was not sure what exactly the image showed.

The nurse was also asked about notes she had taken after a day spent evaluating Depp.

She testified she told him it was not good to take illicit drugs and to drink as much as he does.

As Depp’s team wrapped up its case, an accountant estimated Depp had allegedly lost about $40 million after Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she identified herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

She did not name Depp in the article, but Depp is suing her for defamation, denying ever having been physically violent with Heard.

Heard reportedly fired her entire PR team in the wake of some harsh moments of courtroom testimony during ex-husband Depp’s defamation trial against her.

Her new rep is high-powered publicist David Shane, who arrived at court with Heard on Monday as the fourth week of the trial began.

“Amber Heard hopes to use this firm to help the narrative to switch more favorable headlines and help her prepare for her time on the witness stand,” Court TV correspondent Chanley Painter said.

