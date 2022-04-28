Why the World Seems So Set Against Amber Heard in Johnny Depp Trial

If you've been following the Johnny Depp defamation trial, you know he and Amber Heard had had issues during their marriage. But while the jury is still hearing evidence, some members of the public may already have come to a conclusion.

When Heard leaves the courthouse at the end of the day, she's greeted by booing spectators hurling insults at her.



But when Depp saunters out of the courtroom, he acknowledges the gallery that's packed with his fans. Once outside, those boos for Heard turn to cheers for Depp.

Social media is also loaded with anti-Amber posts. On Wednesday, the nation's No. 1 podcaster Joe Rogan went after her.

There's even a petition signed by more than 2 million people demanding that Heard be edited out of her upcoming role in "Aquaman 2."



“There is an obvious imbalance of celebrity power in this trial. Almost everyone knows Johnny Depp and who he is and his career. Not so much for Amber Heard,” Court TV correspondent Chanley Painter said.

But photos of the actress with her baby daughter, Oonagh, could go a long way in softening her image. The photos come from Heard’s own social media postings from last year.

When the little girl was born, Heard wrote, “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.” Heard had the baby via surrogate and hasn’t revealed who the father is.

She says she will be both mother and father to the girl.

“She, next week, will be playing the role of her lifetime. And that is when she takes this witness stand and she bares her soul not to this jury but to the whole world,” Painter said.

Related Stories