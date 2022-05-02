Amber Heard has reportedly fired her entire PR team in the wake of some harsh moments of courtroom testimony during ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her.

Her new rep is high-powered publicist David Shane, who arrived at court with Heard on Monday as the fourth week of the trial began.

“Amber Heard hopes to use this firm to help the narrative to switch more favorable headlines and help her prepare for her time on the witness stand,” Court TV correspondent Chanley Painter said.

Depp seems to be winning over public opinion, at least so far. The hashtag “johnnydeppisinnocent” has 1.4 billion views.

But the latest testimony from Depp’s bodyguard, Travis McGivern, is not likely to help Heard’s PR campaign to portray her in a better light.

McGivern testified that he witnessed Heard punch the actor in the face and throw a can of Red Bull, an energy drink, at him.

“At one point she spit at him,” McGivern said.

Heard is scheduled to take the stand on Wednesday.

