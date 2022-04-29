Johnny Depp’s bodyguard was the latest witness to testify in the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp and Heard were on their honeymoon on the legendary Orient Express, when they got into a nasty physical confrontation, according to the courtroom testimony from Malcolm Connolly.

Connolly testified that he saw bruises on Depp’s face after the couple apparently fought on the train, which was taking them to Malaysia in 2015.

The shiner under Depp’s eye can be seen in the grainy photo taken by the bodyguard.

“On the left-hand side under his eye, there’s a swelling,” Connolly said.

Heard has previously confirmed the ex-couple fought on their honeymoon, but blames Depp, saying, “I thought he might actually kill me. I thought I might die.”

In another alleged incident, Heard threw Depp’s phone, wallet and passport over their balcony in Los Angeles.



Their driver, Starling Jenkins, testified that he was dispatched to retrieve everything. He said a homeless man had the phone.

“He was honest. He returned it. I gave him a reward,” Jenkins said. He said that the reward consisted of $420, chicken tacos, chips and apples.

With public opinion seemingly in Depp’s favor, Heard will take the stand next week.

“It’s not her case yet, and some of this may turn towards her favor as she takes the stand. We’ll have to wait and see,” Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter said.

