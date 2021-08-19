Active Bomb Threat Near Library of Congress Prompts Evacuations, Capitol Police Say

The Library of Congress is under an “active bomb threat” as authorities negotiate with a suspect who allegedly rode a pickup truck with no license plates to a sidewalk near the Library of Congress this morning, according to authorities.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, is "claiming to have explosives in his truck," outlets including Politico and the Associated Press reported.

"Around 9:15 am this morning, a man in black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress near First and Independence Southeast. We responded to a disturbance call," US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. "The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared, the officer said, appeared to be a detonator in the man's hand. So we immediately evacuated the nearby buildings."

U.S. Capitol Police first said they were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 9:45 a.m., and later confirmed the situation was an “an active bomb threat” investigation.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release," U.S. Capitol Police tweeted Thursday morning.

Police ordered people to evacuate the Cannon House Office Building, according to Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia.

Fritschner posted to social media about the situation and directed people to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building.

The Supreme Court was also evacuated due to the threat.

The Capitol Police also asked people to “please stay away from this area.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back here for updates.

