Activists Dressed as 'Squid Game' Characters Target Samsung Chairman Over Coal Investments at COP26

By IE Staff
First Published: 2:08 PM PST, November 10, 2021

Netflix's "Squid Game" puts characters in life or death situations. And protestors say climate change is a life or death situation.

"The world is burning," Joo-Jin Kim from Solutions For Our Climate states. "The world is definitely burning. We must finish coal power within 2030."

A demonstration on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, Scotland, had protesters from South Korea dressed as guards from the Netflix hit, "Squid Game."

The protester pretended to beat up a person in a tracksuit costume similar to a "Squid Game" player. They did this while wearing a mask to look like Jae-Yong Lee, vice-chairman of the South Korean electronics company Samsung. 

"Samsung has been investing heavily in coal projects around the world," Kim added. "While it can, it hasn't yet committed to producing its products with renewable energy while many global leaders have done so. We demand Samsung to commit to produce its products by 100 percent renewable energy."

COP26, the United Nations climate change conference, has been taking place in Scotland since October 31. World leaders and climate activists have converged on Glasgow to discuss solutions to the climate crisis. 

