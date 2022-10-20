Actor Anna Faris is accusing the late director Ivan Reitman of inappropriate behavior on a film set in 2006.

“One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. He slapped my ass. That was a weird moment. I felt angry and hurt,” Faris said on her podcast “Unqualified.”

Faris says it happened while shooting a ladder scene for the romantic comedy “My Super Ex-Girlfriend,” which Reitman directed and also starred Uma Thurman and Luke Wilson.



“I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day it was me,” Faris said.

Reitman died earlier this year. He is known for blockbusters like “Ghostbusters” and “Kindergarten Cop.”

Faris says she stayed silent about the accusations even as the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

“I did have like 30 people around me, I think expecting me to do something and I didn't,” Faris said.

Faris has alluded to the incident in the past, but until now has never revealed the name of the director. Reitman's family did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories