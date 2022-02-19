Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in California Days After She Was Reported Missing

Entertainment
Lindsey Pearlman
LAPD
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:08 AM PST, February 19, 2022

Lindsey's family and friends reported her missing after she was last seen on February 13.

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead.

"Today around 8:30 a.m.," they stated, "Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue."

"The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."

Lindsey's family and friends reported her missing after she was last seen on February 13.

Lindsey starred in several shows, including "Chicago Justice," "Empire," "Selena: The Series," "The Ms. Pat Show," "Sneaky Pete," "American Housewife," "Vicious" and "General Hospital," according to CNN.

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," her husband, Vance Smith, wrote on social media.

"I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

The coroner has not yet determined the cause of death.

Lindsey was 43 years old.

Related Stories

Paislee Shultis Case: Mom, Dad, Grandfather Plead Not Guilty to Charges Involving Missing Child
Missing Nevada Woman Found Clinging to a Tree Is Miraculously Rescued After Hiker Spots Her
Body of 19-Year-Old Kara Nichols, Who Went Missing 10 Years Ago Believed to Have Been Discovered
California Family Searches for Good Samaritan Who Helped Missing Man With Dementia HomeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ex-Employee Claims COVID-Testing Company Being Investigated for Fraud Deceived Thousands of Customers
Ex-Employee Claims COVID-Testing Company Being Investigated for Fraud Deceived Thousands of Customers
1

Ex-Employee Claims COVID-Testing Company Being Investigated for Fraud Deceived Thousands of Customers

Investigative
Paislee Shultis Case: Mom, Dad, Grandfather Plead Not Guilty to Charges Involving Missing Child
Paislee Shultis Case: Mom, Dad, Grandfather Plead Not Guilty to Charges Involving Missing Child
2

Paislee Shultis Case: Mom, Dad, Grandfather Plead Not Guilty to Charges Involving Missing Child

Crime
Many Outraged After Video Shows New Jersey Officers Handcuffing Only a Black Teen After He’s Involved in Fight
Many Outraged After Video Shows New Jersey Officers Handcuffing Only a Black Teen After He’s Involved in Fight
3

Many Outraged After Video Shows New Jersey Officers Handcuffing Only a Black Teen After He’s Involved in Fight

Human Interest
Last Texts Sent by Family Who Died on Northern California Hiking Trail
Last Texts Sent by Family Who Died on Northern California Hiking Trail
4

Last Texts Sent by Family Who Died on Northern California Hiking Trail

Human Interest
Dogs in New York Have Been Shocked by Stray Voltage in Dangerous Phenomenon That’s Killed at Least 1 Pup
Dogs in New York Have Been Shocked by Stray Voltage in Dangerous Phenomenon That’s Killed at Least 1 Pup
5

Dogs in New York Have Been Shocked by Stray Voltage in Dangerous Phenomenon That’s Killed at Least 1 Pup

Investigative