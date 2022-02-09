Body of 19-Year-Old Kara Nichols, Who Went Missing 10 Years Ago Believed to Have Been Discovered
Joel Hollendorfer was arrested in connection with Kara's death and was charged with murder.
A 10-year-old cold case may have finally just been solved.
Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was 19 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2012. At the time, they pleaded for information on finding her, but her body was never found.
Then investigators reopened the case.
"A cold case review was recently being conducted on this case, as we do with all our cold cases. And a witness in this case was located," Sheriff Bill Elder from El Paso County said.
"And re-interviewed, there was critical information given in that in interview, which provided a significant new lead. Based on that lead, a search warrant was obtained."
That search warrant led to human remains being found and tentatively identified as Kara Nichols by the coroner's office in El Paso County, Colorado.
A suspected killer was also identified.
Joel Hollendorfer was arrested in connection with Kara's death and was charged with murder.
"We are writing to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those who tirelessly gave time, money, attention, and assistance to finding Kara over the past ten years," Kara's family said in a statement on Facebook.
"We ask that you please respect our privacy as we are not making any further statements at this time."
At this time, the connection between Kara and the suspect has not been made public.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church MassacreCrime
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling HabitCrime
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 DaysHuman Interest
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New DocEntertainment
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades LaterNews