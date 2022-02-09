Body of 19-Year-Old Kara Nichols, Who Went Missing 10 Years Ago Believed to Have Been Discovered

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:30 PM PST, February 9, 2022

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested in connection with Kara's death and was charged with murder.

A 10-year-old cold case may have finally just been solved.

Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was 19 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2012. At the time, they pleaded for information on finding her, but her body was never found. 

Then investigators reopened the case. 

"A cold case review was recently being conducted on this case, as we do with all our cold cases. And a witness in this case was located," Sheriff Bill Elder from El Paso County said.

"And re-interviewed, there was critical information given in that in interview, which provided a significant new lead. Based on that lead, a search warrant was obtained."

That search warrant led to human remains being found and tentatively identified as Kara Nichols by the coroner's office in El Paso County, Colorado

A suspected killer was also identified. 

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested in connection with Kara's death and was charged with murder.

"We are writing to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those who tirelessly gave time, money, attention, and assistance to finding Kara over the past ten years," Kara's family said in a statement on Facebook.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy as we are not making any further statements at this time."

At this time, the connection between Kara and the suspect has not been made public. 

Related Stories

Cold Case of 16-Year-Old Kim Bryant, Who Was Killed in Las Vegas, Solved 42 Years Later
New York Man Arrested in Cold Case Killing of World War I Veteran Who Vanished in 1976
Cold Case of Missing Woman Maura Murray Gets New Hope With Bone Discoveries in New Hampshire
15-Year-Old Marisa Harvey’s Cold Case Killing Solved 43 Years Later: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre
1

US Air Force Ordered to Pay $230 Million to Survivors and Victims' Families of Texas Church Massacre

Crime
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
2

80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit

Crime
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days
3

Homeless Man Rescues Missing Arizona Motorcyclist Stuck in Hole for 4 Days

Human Interest
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc
4

Some Former Playboy Bunnies Are Defending Hugh Hefner Against Drug Use and Sex Assault Allegations in New Doc

Entertainment
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later
5

Vermont Doctor Who Used His Sperm to Impregnate 2 Women Loses License Decades Later

News