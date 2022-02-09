A 10-year-old cold case may have finally just been solved.

Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was 19 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2012. At the time, they pleaded for information on finding her, but her body was never found.

Then investigators reopened the case.

"A cold case review was recently being conducted on this case, as we do with all our cold cases. And a witness in this case was located," Sheriff Bill Elder from El Paso County said.

"And re-interviewed, there was critical information given in that in interview, which provided a significant new lead. Based on that lead, a search warrant was obtained."

That search warrant led to human remains being found and tentatively identified as Kara Nichols by the coroner's office in El Paso County, Colorado.

A suspected killer was also identified.

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested in connection with Kara's death and was charged with murder.

"We are writing to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those who tirelessly gave time, money, attention, and assistance to finding Kara over the past ten years," Kara's family said in a statement on Facebook.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy as we are not making any further statements at this time."

At this time, the connection between Kara and the suspect has not been made public.

