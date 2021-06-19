Tanya Roberts was a beautiful actress whose career spanned decades, thanks to starring roles on “Charlie's Angels” and “That 70s Show.” She died earlier this year at the age of 65. Now Inside Edition is getting a look at her shocking, handwritten will.

“I have no reason to live,” wrote Roberts, who suddenly collapsed after walking her dogs last Christmas Eve.

The will lays bare the actress's sad final years. She left everything to her boyfriend, Lance O'Brien, but with these haunting words: “I know you don’t love me but you have been a true friend and for that I'm grateful."

Her estate includes her $3 million home. “I also leave [my boyfriend] my two dogs,” she wrote.

And she made it clear that she was cutting her blood relatives out of the will.

“Nothing will go to my sister Barbara Leary or her son,” Roberts wrote.

The star’s life was dramatic to the very end. Her publicist announced she was dead, but Inside Edition revealed she was actually still alive after the hospital called O'Brien during our interview.

Sadly, Roberts died the next day.

Her handwritten will was filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Robert’s sister is questioning its authenticity and says she's the rightful beneficiary.

