ADT Employee Spied on Over 200 Homes Through Security Systems He Installed in Dallas Area, Company Says

For decades, millions of Americans have trusted ADT for protection and peace of mind. But several families are coming forward after they say they were spied on inside their homes by the ADT employee who installed their security systems.

“It’s just the ultimate invasion of privacy,” Amy Johnson told Inside Edition. “It’s very scary to realize that someone has access and was watching us for such a long time and so many times in our main living room.”

Amy and her husband Richard, who have two daughters, said they were mortified when they found out their security camera was accessed 377 times by the employee.

“You start to think, why was this guy tuning into our living area over 300 times?” Richard told Inside Edition. “What is it that he was seeing? Was it the kids, was it Amy? You just assume that ADT would have had a stronger security system to prevent something like that from occurring.”

Shana and Randy Doty’s family was also spied on.

“What he did, he’s done to us, he’s done to others, and it’s just not right,” Shana told Inside Edition.

ADT said their technician, who they identified as Telesforo Aviles, spied on more than 200 households in the Dallas area.

The company said that when the technician installed the security cameras, he also signed himself up as an authorized user—meaning he could log on and see what was happening inside customers’ homes anytime he wanted. Some families said he spied on them for as many as seven years before he finally got caught.

“Seven hours is a long time,” Randy said. “But we’re talking seven years. You think, about seven years of this going on—you don’t know what to think. So you find yourself just trying to go back to figure out what you were doing at this time.”

Attorney Amy Carter is representing families suing ADT for “failing to provide rudimentary safeguards.”

“These clients invited cameras into their home to keep them safe, and instead ADT allowed a predator into their homes, a predator they employed, to invade their homes, videotape their children and then do God knows what with the video,” Carter said.

Inside Edition spoke to Jamie Haenggi, ADT’s chief customer officer.

“I'd like to say to our customers first and foremost, that we deeply regret what happened. We take full responsibility for this and our goal and our mission from the beginning of this is to regain their trust and their peace of mind,” Haenggi said.

She also explained that the breach was uncovered during an “interaction with a customer.”

“As soon as that happened, we immediately removed his access, we did an extensive investigation, terminated the employee and engaged with law enforcement,” Haenggi said.

The FBI is investigating, but no charges have been filed.

ADT also said they've added enhanced safety features and are working with customers on reaching acceptable resolutions to the lawsuits.

