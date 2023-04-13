After 3 Kids and 17 Years Married, This Colorado Couple Discovers They Are Related

Offbeat
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 9:04 AM PDT, April 13, 2023

Celina and Joseph Quinones learned the shocking results after taking a DNA test to learn more about their family history.

A Colorado couple, who have been married for 17 years and have three kids together, received the shock of their lives when a DNA test revealed they were cousins.

“Are we even supposed to be together?” Celina Quinones, 37, asked her husband Joseph, 44, when the results came in. “That’s so weird. We’re cousins.”

“I didn’t think it was accurate,” Joseph told Inside Edition.

The discovery began when Celina decided to take a 23andMe DNA test to learn more about her family history.

As she explored the results of her family tree, she noticed her husband’s name. They soon discovered they are between third and fifth cousins.

“I’m like, ‘Oh wait … is this a prank?’” Celina thought upon seeing the results.

Celina admitted she considered splitting up when she heard the news, and was initially regretful she took the test at all.

“If we would have found out two weeks after we had our first kiss, I don’t think we would have proceeded,” her husband said.

But they eventually found the humor in the results and took to TikTok to share the news.

As for the kids, “All three of them came out normal,” Joe joked.

