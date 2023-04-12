After Woman Says Traffic Stop Caused Her to Miscarry Baby, New York State Police Releases Bodycam Footage

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:45 AM PDT, April 12, 2023

The allegation is coming into question after New York State police released bodycam footage of Quashaia Oranchak being treated with courtesy.

New York State Police have released body camera footage of a traffic stop that a woman says led to her miscarrying when she was six months pregnant.

Quashaia Oranchak allegedly fled police when they were trying to pull her over, officials said. Oranchak denies she was fleeing.

Oranchak’s lawyer claims the tension triggered by the incident was a major factor in her miscarriage. 

The allegation is coming into question after police release bodycam footage showing Oranchak being treated with courtesy and consideration because of her condition.

After Oranchak told police she was pregnant, an officer is shown retrieving Orankcak’s water bottle from her car.

“I see that you’re pregnant. If you’re not good you need to let me know because you’re in my custody now,” an officer is heard saying in the footage. “Your well-being is a part of my responsibility.”

Oranchak was taken to jail where she “became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital,” according to police.

“A quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine was located secreted in her body. The unborn child did not survive,” police said.

Oranchak, 36, pregnant with her second child, her attorney says.

“Had that stop not been made, this child would not have perished,” Oranchak’s attorney tells Inside Edition. “There would have been no miscarriage.” 

Her attorney says the substances hidden on her body could have been a reason for the miscarriage but there could have been more than one cause.

