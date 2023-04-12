Two people have been arrested after a man’s body was found encased in cement under a condo in Colorado, according to reports.

The body of Arizona native Karl Beaman, 36, who has been missing for more than a year, was found earlier this month when cops say it was encased in cement under an Aurora, Colorado, condo, KEVN reported.

“Ultimately, he ended up in Colorado, trying to help out a friend that obviously was not a friend,” Beaman’s friend, Ryan Wolfe, told KEVN.

Last week, Haskel “Leroy” Crawford, 38, was arrested and charged with murdering Beaman, while his ex-girlfriend and mother of his kids, Casie Bock, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with accessory to homicide after she allegedly helped Crawford hide the body, according to the New York Post.

Beaman’s body was discovered after one of the victim’s relatives called police and said they hadn’t heard from him since last May, which was unusual, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 31.

The relative told police they had hired a private investigator who said his disappearance could be tied to Crawford because he and Beaman had been caught stealing catalytic converters, New York Post reported.

A warrant in Aurora had been issued for Beaman after he allegedly was caught stealing the valuable car parts, according to police.

Crawford was already booked and in jail on unrelated charges of attempted first-degree murder related to another case when the warrant was issued. It is unknown if he has entered a plea in that case.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Arapahoe County Criminal Courts for more information on the case in Beaman’s death and has not heard back. It is unknown if Bock and Crawford have entered a plea or obtained legal representation in the Beaman case.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the victim’s loved ones to help pay for funeral expenses.

Related Stories