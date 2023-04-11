Lori Vallow Daybell Murder Trial: JJ's Grandma Kay Woodcock Reveals Detail That Led to Her Suspicion

The last time JJ Vallow’s grandmother Kay Woodcock saw the 7-year-old was at the boy’s birthday party in May 2019, she testified during her daughter-in-law Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial. JJ, Vallow Daybell and her then-husband Charles Vallow had stayed at Kay and her husband Larry’s home for the weekend, and they had a pizza party to celebrate the occasion, Kay said.

During Vallow Daybell’s trial, for which she is charged murder, conspiracy and grand theft, Woodcock revealed the details that ultimately led police to investigate the disappearance of JJ and his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan.

Several months after Charles Vallow, the former husband of Vallow Daybell and the brother of Woodcock, was killed on July 11, 2019, Woodcock said she logged into his email. She had his passwords from when she helped him with his business, and “something was telling me to” log into accounts that day.

“There was a bunch of emails but the one that stuck out specifically was an Amazon, like a delivery status,” she said. Woodcock said she believes the order was made by Vallow Daybell.

The package in question was delivered to an address in Rexburg, which she did not recognize.

Kay later looked into their Amazon search history and allegedly found “a beach wedding dress, a bathing suit, a men’s large size … white linen top and pants, and malachite weddings,” she said.

The search history is from Oct. 2, 2019, Woodcock said. Chad Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell was found dead two weeks later, and Daybell is facing charges for her murder, to which he has pled not guilty.

Woodcock said she brought the information to authorities and a private investigator, and begain speaking with media to publicize the disappearance of JJ.

JJ is not the biological son of Vallow Daybell. Care of JJ was handed over to Woodcock and her husband shortly after he was born when drugs were found in his system at birth.

JJ was also born 10 weeks premature, spent several weeks in NICU and was eventually diagnosed with autism.

While JJ lived with Woodcock for the first year of his life, custody of JJ ultimately went to Vallow Daybell and Charles as they were much younger than Woodcock and her husband, and they “seemed to have a better place. They were a better placement for them.”

Woodcock said she and Vallow Daybell shared a close relationship for a time. “Lori, she was just a doll. We were good friends. We talked all the time,” she said.

Woodcock also spoke to her close relationship with her brother Charles. “We always got along. We were very close.”

Vallow was shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox after an altercation between the two men. Cox claimed self-defense and was not charged.

