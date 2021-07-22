Image of JJ Vallow Taken on the Alleged Last Day He Was Alive Included in New Police Report on Daybell Case

An image of Joshua "JJ" Vallow wearing the clothes in which he was found buried was taken on the last day he is believed to have been alive, according to police in Arizona, who released the photo in a report more than 2,500 pages long that includes new details into the investigation of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell.

The couple were charged in May with first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to commit murder of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, Prosecutor Rob Wood announced on what would have been Lori's youngest child's ninth birthday.

Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019. Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are accused of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell. Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii a few weeks after her death. Police exhumed Tammy's body after JJ and Tylee, who were reported missing in September 2019, were found the following summer buried in Chad's backyard.

In another investigation in Arizona, Lori also faced the felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow. Lori's brother, Alex Cox, fatally shot Vallow in July 2019 in what he said was an act of self-defense, but investigators believe Lori and her brother planned the killing.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to all charges and will go to trial in November. Lori was ruled unfit to stand trial in connection to the charges she faces in the killings of her children after being examined by a licensed clinical psychologist. She was moved to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. All criminal proceedings against her have been paused as a result.

East Idaho News filed a records request and obtained the extensive police report filed by Chandler Police Department in Arizona. Inside Edition Digital has also requested the records from the Chandler Police Department.

Details that reportedly came from the police report included.

Lori Vallow Daybell Allegedly Took JJ Out of School in September 2019

According to the report, police say Lori emailed JJ’s school, Life Academy, in Arizona on Sept. 5, 2019, saying she was offered a job out of state and had to move. She allegedly said her son JJ would not be returning to the school anymore.

Photo Taken of JJ Vallow Shows Him on the Last Day He Was Alive

Police included in their report a photo of JJ dressed in red pajamas they said was taken around noon on Sept. 22, 2019. They said it was obtained from Lori’s iCloud account on what investigators say was the last day he was seen alive. Investigators who uncovered JJ’s body said they found the boy buried in red pajamas.

Someone Using Lori Vallow Daybell's Phone Allegedly Took Photos of Rifle Ammo the Day After JJ Was Killed

Images allegedly on Lori’s phone include pictures taken on Sept. 23, 2019, showing rifle ammunition at The Gun Shop in Idaho Falls.

Police's 1st Break in Securing Images of Lori and Chad Daybell Came Outside Their Hawaii Condo

As of Dec. 21, 2019, investigators still did not have any images of the couple, who flew to Hawaii on Dec. 1, 2019. Eventually, surveillance footage from a live-streaming camera was set up outside their rented condo that captured photos of the couple, which were released by police.

Lori and Chad Daybell Allegedly Took Steps to Conceal Their Communication With Each Other

According to police documents, Lori and Chad Daybell used “burner phones” to communicate with each other.

