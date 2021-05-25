Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Charged With Murder of Vallow's 2 Children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were officially charged Tuesday with first-degree murder charges in connection to the deaths of Vallow's two children and conspiracy to commit murder of Daybell's first wife, Prosecutor Rob Wood announced Tuesday, on what would have been Lori's youngest child's ninth birthday.

The Daybells were both originally charged with conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence in connection to the children's disappearance last year. They pleaded not guilty to all charges against them and both deny any wrongdoing in the case.

The indictment is the latest details in the legal saga that has unfolded as the couple head to trial for the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, who were both found buried in Chad's backyard last year.

Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019. Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are accused of conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell. Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii a few weeks after her death. Police exhumed Tammy's body after the missing children's case took a more sinister turn last year.

In addition to murder charges, Chad Daybell is facing charges of insurance fraud relating to the insurance policy he had on his wife Tammy, of which he was the beneficiary, East Idaho News reported.

Lori Vallow is also charged with grand theft fraud related to Social Security benefits of over $1,000 relating to her children.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan hadn't been seen by family or friends since September 2019 and were officially reported missing from their East Idaho suburb on Dec. 20, after grandparents requested police to conduct a welfare check for JJ at Lori's home.

Lori Daybell, the mother of both kids, and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, allegedly refused to cooperate with the police for months and eventually traveled to Hawaii. Lori was served a notice on Jan. 26, 2020 stating she must produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Rexburg Police Department within five days, the East Idaho News reported.

Lori failed to produce the children within the requested time frame and continued to refuse to disclose their whereabouts. Lori was arrested in Kauai on a $5 million warrant and extradited back to Idaho.

The children's bodies were found months later on June 9, 2020 at Chad's property in Rexburg.

Tylee's body was dismembered and burned, court documents said. JJ's body was found wrapped in tight plastic and wrapped in duct tape.

Chad will have his initial court appearance Wednesday at 11 a.m. Lori will appear at 11:30 a.m.

Related Stories