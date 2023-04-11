A Miami woman said she started filming with her cellphone as a tow truck driver hooked up her illegally parked SUV and hauled it down the street.

Then Roxana Levy saw the truck come to a stop, and watched as the driver opened her vehicle's passenger door and started rummaging around.

"Oh, my God, he's going in my car," Levy can be heard saying on the video she shot. “He’s going in my car to see what the (expletive) is in my car.”

She continued filming as the driver appears to go through her glove compartment, the console and rifles under the seats.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God i can't believe I'm getting this,'" Levy said.

She took her footage to the Miami Beach Police Department.

"I felt so violated, I was like, 'Is this what they do?'" Levy told Inside Edition.

Officers later went to the driver's workplace, and arrested him on charges of burglary and petty theft, police said. He has pleaded not guilty.

Audra Fordin of Women Auto Know told Inside Edition that female drivers should be careful to not leave valuables in plain sight after parking their cars.

"Make sure there's no temptation for prying eyes who are looking around and lurking," she warned.

