Florida Car Owner Captures Tow Truck Driver Rifling Her SUV After Towing It Away

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:43 AM PDT, April 11, 2023

It was bad enough that her SUV was getting towed, Roxana Levy said. Then she filmed in disbelief as the tow truck driver rifled through the interior of her vehicle, she said.

A Miami woman said she started filming with her cellphone as a tow truck driver hooked up her illegally parked SUV and hauled it down the street.

Then Roxana Levy saw the truck come to a stop, and watched as the driver opened her vehicle's passenger door and started rummaging around.

"Oh, my God, he's going in my car," Levy can be heard saying on the video she shot.  “He’s going in my car to see what the (expletive) is in my car.”

She continued filming as the driver appears to go through her glove compartment, the console and rifles under the seats.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God i can't believe I'm getting this,'" Levy said.

She took her footage to the Miami Beach Police Department.

"I felt so violated, I was like, 'Is this what they do?'" Levy told Inside Edition.

Officers later went to the driver's workplace, and arrested him on charges of burglary and petty theft, police said. He has pleaded not guilty.

Audra Fordin of Women Auto Know told Inside Edition that female drivers should be careful to not leave valuables in plain sight after parking their cars.

"Make sure there's no temptation for prying eyes who are looking around and lurking," she warned.

