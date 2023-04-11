Two women were stabbed more than 10 times each by their male roommate.

Brianna Broderick and Colby Sanders were stabbed inside their Arizona apartment. Broderick’s aunt, Donna Richer, told ABC15 that her niece was stabbed about 15 times and Sanders was stabbed about 20 times.

"It's just something unimaginable,” Richer told the outlet.

Broderick was awakened by a stabbing attack at around 4 a.m., according to a GoFundMe organized by Richer. Broderick survived by playing dead, the GoFundMe said.

Broderick was able to muster up enough strength to get outside and dial 911, the fundraising page said. Both Broderick and Sanders suffered from collapsed lungs.

The three roommates were long-time best friends, Richer told ABC15.

"That's the part I don't comprehend because they grew up together, they went to school together and they knew each other from their school in New Hampshire which is why they moved together in Arizona,” Richer told the outlet.

Police say the man was found dead after shooting himself inside the apartment.

Broderick's family considers her to be a sweet, fun, hard-working, and strong woman, according to ABC15.

“Colby is one of the best people I have ever known and has the brightest future ahead of her. We are all so thankful that she will be okay but she has a long recovery ahead of her,” Sanders’ fundraising page said.

Broderick and Sanders are being treated at Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, AZ.

