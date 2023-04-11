A missing tattoo artist from New York City was found dead near where he was last seen six months ago, according to reports.

The body of Drexyll Tolstoy, 27, was found April 3 behind a building in Midtown Manhattan, according to The Daily News.

Tolstoy’s body was found "with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement to People.

Tolstoy, who was originally from Detroit, Michigan, moved to New York City and was working in a tattoo parlor, according to ABC 7.

The tattoo parlor was attached to the 17-story commercial building where he was found, according to the Daily News.

The victim’s devastated mom, Kellie, told the Daily News, “How was he found right there? He was there the whole time. He's been laying there for six months."

The victim’s girlfriend of 10 years, Kristian Gonzalez, said that he was planning to go to the movies the night he disappeared. When he didn’t come home to the apartment they shared or show up to work the next day, she filed a missing person report with the police, People reported.

Security camera images showed Tolstoy left work at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to Daily News. Police recently obtained surveillance footage from a nearby hotel that showed Tolstoy re-entering his workplace which sent cops back to the address, the Daily News reported.

His mother told the Daily News that her son was on medications for his mood and had switched his medication the week prior to his disappearance. She added that he struggled with relationship issues and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A GoFundMe page, which was launched in the wake of Tolstoy’s disappearance, was last updated on April 7 and said that dental records had to be used in order to identify him.

A cause of death has not been announced.

The family announced that donations through the GoFundMe will be used to pay off expenses and whatever is left will be used to create a scholarship in Tolstoy’s name.

