A pickup-truck driver was allegedly shot and killed by his passenger on a Texas tollway Monday morning, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said just before 8 a.m. Monday deputies were patrolling the Beltway and monitoring traffic when they saw a pickup truck come barreling down the road and then hit a concrete barrier.

Gonzalez tweeted updates Monday to inform the public as to what was happening.

"At first, they thought it might be an intoxicated or impaired driver," Gonzalez told ABC 13.

When deputies approached the truck, they say they noticed a passenger was armed with a gun and called for backup, according to Gonzalez.

When backup arrived, Gonzalez said the deputies approached the vehicle again and ordered the passenger to exit the vehicle, which he did.

The passenger was identified as Jose Paredes-Martínez, according to Gonzalez.

Authorities said they noticed the driver had suffered a gunshot to the head after Paredes-Martínez's surrender.

The driver was later identified as Samuel Mata, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gonzalez.

A gun was found by a news helicopter camera nearby on the ground outside the truck, ABC 13 reported.

Gonzalez said investigators believe the two men knew each other and incident is currently being investigated.

"We don't rule anything out," Gonzalez told ABC 13. "It could also be some kind of carjacking or something."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Harris County Courts for information about the case and has not heard back. Paredes-Martínez has been charged with murder but it is unclear if he has entered a plea, secured bond or legal representation.

