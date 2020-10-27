Ahead of Election, Melania Trump Hits Campaign Trail for 1st Time in Over a Year

With just a week left before Election Day, first lady Melania Trump hit the campaign trail Tuesday for the first time in more than a year. The event was held indoors at a barn in Atglen, Pennsylvania, with the audience of about 200 standing close together.



Earlier, Melania was seen leaving the White House hand-in-hand with the president. They boarded Marine One and flew to Andrews Air Force Base, where they briefly spoke to reporters before parting ways.



The Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops ahead of the Nov. 3 election, holding three rallies Tuesday in three states.



Monday night, Trump celebrated Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court with a ceremonial swearing in at the White House. Unlike last month’s event introducing Barrett in the Rose Garden, guests were seated at least six feet apart and everyone wore masks.



“I just hope he is willing to learn a lesson, and there will be significant social distancing,” Democratic opponent Joe Biden said ahead of the event.



